Wednesday, Dec. 27

• Mount Gilead vs. St. Ursula at Pleasant, girls’ basketball, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28

• Northmor at M.I.T., wrestling, 10 a.m.

• River Valley at Cardington, girls’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Pleasant, girls’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• River Valley at Highland, boys’ basketball, 7:15 p.m.

• Loudonville at Northmor, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

• Northmor at M.I.T., wrestling, 10 a.m.

• Cardington, Highland, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Harding Inv., wrestling, 11 a.m.

• Centerburg at Highland, bowling, 5 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Utica, boys’ basketball, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

• Cardington, Highland, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Harding Inv., wrestling, 10 a.m.

• Highland at Watkins Memorial Inv., girls’ wrestling, 10 a.m.

• Cardington at Loudonville, girls’ basketball, 1:30 p.m.

• Highland at Cardington, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Mansfield Christian at Northmor, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

• Harding at Cardington, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Northmor at Crestline, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.