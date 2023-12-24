Mount Gilead battled back in the second half to edge host Fredericktown by a 45-43 margin on Wednesday.

The Freddies controlled the first half, leading 14-5 after eight minutes of play and 29-11 at the half. Mount Gilead would claw within a 34-24 score by the end of the third quarter and then took a 21-9 advantage in the fourth to catch up to and pass the Freddies.

Faith White led the Indians with 13 points, while Greer Simpson scored 11 and Aubrey Thomas finished with nine.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington girls’ basketball team topped East Knox by a 61-31 margin on Wednesday in a KMAC contest.

The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and held a 32-14 advantage at the half. The score was 44-28 after three quarter as Cardington claimed the league win.

Kinstin Henthorn hit three three-pointers on her way to scoring 15 points. Lydia Hess added 11 and Abigail Hardwick tallied nine.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor opened their week in girls’ basketball by topping host Elgin by a 42-35 margin.

The Golden Knights got out to a fast start, taking a 14-8 lead after the first quarter and extending it to a 22-12 score at the half. Both teams would score eight in the third quarter and Elgin took a 15-12 edge in the fourth, but Northmor was able to hold on to pick up their second win of the season.

The team could not make it two in a row on Thursday when they hosted Danville, though. The Blue Devils claimed a 45-29 win.

The score was 13-5 in favor of Danville after one period of play and 28-8 at the half. Northmor got within a 39-21 count by the end of the third quarter and outscored their hosts 8-6 in the fourth period, but would not be able to make up that deficit.

Madison Simpson tallied eight points to lead Northmor.

Highland Scots

Highland fell in a to Clear Fork on Friday by a 40-20 margin in a game hosted by Mount Vernon Nazarene University as part of its Wendy’s Holiday Hoopla.

The Lady Scots led 7-6 after the first quarter, but were outscored 12-3 in the second to trail 18-10 at the half. Both team scored six points in the third quarter, but Clear Fork took a 16-4 edge in the fourth to pull away for the decision.

Kate Clements scored seven points to lead Highland.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS