Results from Lake Erie trawl surveys revealed that walleye hatches were exceptional and yellow perch hatches were below average in 2023, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Although the yellow perch hatch was below the long-term average, anglers in the western basin of Lake Erie can expect some seasonally good fishing for yellow perch during the summer of 2024.

Data from annual trawl surveys conducted by the Division of Wildlife are combined with those collected by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to indicate the combined success of spawning and early life survival of walleye and yellow perch in the western basin. In the central basin, Ohio’s trawls are used in conjunction with other agency surveys to gauge hatch success.

Results allow biologists to estimate how many young fish will enter the catchable population two years later. These indices are a key piece of information used by the inter-agency Lake Erie Committee of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission to determine annual levels of safe harvest for walleye and yellow perch.

In an unprecedented run of great walleye hatches, four of the survey’s top five hatches have occurred during the past six years. The 2023 western basin walleye hatch index was 132 fish per hectare (a standard measure of catch per area), well above the average of 56, the fifth largest in the survey’s 36-year history.

In the central basin, a trend of exceptional walleye hatches continued with a survey result of 42 young-of-year walleye per hectare, well above the average of seven per hectare. This was the second highest of 34 survey years. Central basin walleye hatches are likely a small component of the lake-wide population, but tagging studies suggest that fish hatched in the central basin spend more time there compared to migratory walleye from the western basin. Good central basin walleye hatches provide local fishing opportunities when large schools of migratory walleye have left.

The western basin yellow perch hatch was below average but should contribute to the above-average population. The Ohio-Ontario survey index was 381 young-of-year yellow perch per hectare, below the average of 464. This year’s results rank 18th of the survey’s 36 years. In 2023, mid-summer and late fall yellow perch fishing in the western basin provided the best angler harvest rates observed in years. Hatch contributions from previous years should continue the trend of good yellow perch fishing in 2024.

The central basin is split into two management zones for yellow perch, the central zone (Huron to Fairport Harbor) and the east zone (Fairport Harbor to the Ohio-Pennsylvania border). Hatch results were below average for both zones. The central zone index of 13 young-of-year perch per hectare was below the average of 38, and the east zone index of three per hectare was below the average of 37. The central and east zone hatches ranked 20th and 28th of the 34 survey years, respectively. Limit catches of large yellow perch were again common in the late fall near central basin harbors in 2023, indicating that good seasonal opportunities still exist despite lower populations.

Variability in regional hatch success is expected on Lake Erie because of the size of the lake, differences among basins, and prevailing weather conditions. Hatch success is largely determined by the timing and availability of favorable conditions for both spawning and survival of newly hatched yellow perch in the spring and summer. Strong lake-wide yellow perch hatches are rare. It is common to observe poor hatches in the central and east zones when those in the west zone are better. When conditions favor the central basin, the pattern is anticipated to reverse. Long-term data support these observations.

• Hunters across Ohio harvested 15,469 white-tailed deer during the extra weekend of deer gun hunting on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-17, according to the ODNR Division of Wildlife. During the two-day gun weekend over the last three years, hunters checked an average of 13,329 deer. In 2022, the weekend total was 15,164.

During the gun weekend, hunters checked 4,408 bucks (29% of the harvest), 9,130 does (59%), and 1,639 button bucks (11%). Bucks with shed antlers and bucks with antlers less than 3 inches long accounted for 1% of the harvest, or 292 deer. Straight-walled cartridge rifles have become increasingly popular since becoming legal for Ohio deer hunting in 2014. Over the weekend, 9,586 deer were taken with straight-walled cartridge rifles, or 62% of the total. Additionally, 30% of the weekend’s successful hunters used a shotgun, 5% used a muzzleloader, 2% used archery equipment, and less than 1% used a handgun.

Following the weekend, gun hunters have checked a total of 96,136 deer this year, including 10,039 deer checked by youth hunters Nov. 18-19. Archery hunters have harvested 89,823 deer through Sunday, Dec. 17, bringing the season total for all implements to 185,959 deer.

Ken Parrott is an Agricultural Science teacher with Northmor High School.