The Mount Gilead boys’ basketball team topped visiting Danville by a 55-37 margin on Friday.

The score was only 13-11 in favor of the Indians after the first quarter, but they increased their advantage to 26-21 by the half. MG would then hold an 18-9 advantage in the third quarter and an 11-7 edge in the fourth as they pulled away for the league victory.

Rowan Fitzpatrick led the team with 15 points. Mitchell Sayers finished with 10, Jacob Wilt contributed nine and Carson Trainer picked up eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor bounced back on Friday when they hosted Centerburg and were able to pull away in the fourth quarter to win 55-47.

The Golden Knights had a 20-10 lead after the first quarter, but watched their opponents close to within a 27-24 margin at the half. The score was 35-34 in favor of Northmor going into the fourth, but they were able to take a 20-13 edge over the final eight minutes to earn the decision.

Grant Bentley scored 24 points, hitting four three-pointers in the contest. Drew Hammond contributed 13

Highland Scots

On Friday, the Scots had a rough outing at Shelby, losing by a 74-21 margin.

Kadyn Reichenbach tallied 10 points for the Scots, who trailed 31-2 after the first quarter and would not be able to recover from that deficit.