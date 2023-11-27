A pair of Highland volleyball players earned All-Ohio recognition in Division II for their efforts this fall for the Scots.

Junior right-side hitter Kameron Stover was picked as a first-team competitor; while junior setter Larsen Terrill was a second-team selection.

This was the second All-Ohio selection for both players. As sophomores, Terrill was named to the first team, while Stover was a third-team pick.

All-Central District football

A number of Morrow County football players were honored by the Central District when their all-district football teams for the 2023 season were announced.

Highland had a number of Division V selections. Senior running back Dane Nauman and junior wide receiver Kadyn Reichenbach were both named to the first team offense. Senior linebacker Ladon Hayes was a first-team defensive selection. Junior quarterback Kolton Stover was a second-team offense pick. Also, Zach Church, Sam Hernandez and Hayden Kline all were named special/honorable mention.

Northmor had a total of four first-team selections in Division VI. On offense, junior quarterback A.J. Bower, junior wide receiver Jax Wenger and senior kicker Caleb Schnuerer were named to the first team, as was senior back Hunter Fulk on defense.

Named special/honorable mention for the Golden Knights were Nicholas Armrose, Dylan Britt, Carson Campbell, Paul Cramer, Cameron Goldbach and Bo Landin.

Mount Gilead senior lineman Hayden Krinn was named to the first team offense, while teammate junior Cam Vickers was the first-team punter on defense. Shane Carpenter, Mitchell Sayers and Gabe Simpson all received special/honorable mention.

Sophomore running back Wyatt Denney was a first-team offensive selection for Cardington. The Pirates also had both Warren Garrison and Kayden Gwilym picked as special/honorable mention players.

