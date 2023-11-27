The Highland girls’ basketball game split its first two games of the season last week.

On Wednesday, the Scots fell at Fredericktown by a 51-37 margin. Highland trailed12-5 after the first quarter and 23-15 at the intermission. They would then increase their lead to a 38-26 score by the end of the third quarter on their way to earning the win.

Bryleigh Young hit three three-pointers on her way to a 19-point performance to lead Highland.

The Scots would recover on Saturday to claim a win in their home opener over Northridge by a 53-52 count.

In a closely-contested game, the Scots were able to battle back from a deficit to earn the win. They trailed 17-10 after the first quarter and still faced a two-point deficit at 28-26 at the half and 40-38 going into the fourth period. However, over those final eight minutes of action, they were able to take a 15-12 advantage to even their record at 1-1.

Kate Clements scored 16 points to lead Highland. The Scots also got nine points from both Aubree Bellamy and Addie Mullins.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead Lady Indians opened the girls’ basketball season with a non-league win at Galion on Wednesday.

MG claimed a 61-25 decision to start their season with a victory. They led 10-5 after eight minutes of play before pulling away over the next two periods to take a decisive decision. The score was 31-17 at the half and 47-20 after three periods of play.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington was topped by North Union in their season-opener by a 60-40 margin.

The road Pirates got 15 points from Abigail Hardwick and added 10 from Lydia Hess and eight from Kinstin Henthorn. Hardwick also had five rebounds and six assists.

Northmor Golden Knights

In their first game of the new season, Northmor fell at Colonel Crawford by a 42-24 decision.

The Golden Knights got out to a slow start and trailed 12-3 after the first quarter. The score was 25-10 at the half and 37-17 after three periods of play, as the Golden Eagles were able to pick up the win.

For Northmor, Ryann Brinkman led the way with nine points.

