Did you know that gratitude can lessen anxiety, relieve stress, improve sleep, boost immunity, and even support heart health? Join Ohio State University Extension for the “Gather Your Gratitude” six-week email wellness challenge to learn more about how OSU Extension has tied together a variety of wellness topics related to gratitude.

The email challenge connects participants with tips, research, and resources to share the ways gratitude can improve your health. To sign up, go to https://go.osu.edu/lhlwmorrow or call 419-947-1070 and answer a few short questions to get registered.

During the week of Oct. 23, all registered participants will receive a prechallenge message. Participants will then receive one email per week through Dec. 11. Participants will have access to optional resources available, including the Ohio State University Extension Live Healthy Live Well Blog, a free Wednesday wellness webinar series, and a tracking challenge bingo card. Prechallenge and postchallenge online surveys will be used to track participant progress and comments.

Join our award-winning group as we offer another chance to connect with adults who are interested in wellness via email. “Gather Your Gratitude” will challenge you to explore a variety of ways you can celebrate gratitude in your own life and encourage it with others. This program is offered free and is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension.

For additional information contact Candace Heer, Extension educator, Family and Consumer Sciences Morrow County at 419-947-1070.

Submitted by The Ohio State University Extension – Morrow County.