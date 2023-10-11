Submitted story

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Board of Governors for the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) met for its monthly meeting.

At the meeting, gifted education consultant Jennifer Pennell announced that MOESC received a grant of $1,500 from the Gorman Fund, a donor-advised fund of the Richland County Foundation, for the approved Artapolooza Fine Arts Festival at the recommendation of fund advisor James C. Gorman.

The grant’s funding allowed MOESC to purchase additional art display boards for the Artapolooza Fine Arts Festival, which continues to grow each year. In fact, Pennell stated, “Last year, Mid-Ohio ESC hosted the largest Artapolooza to date with 18 local school districts participating. We anticipate further growth this year with new districts already indicating their wish to participate. We needed to find some new means of accommodating such a large exhibit, and we are truly grateful for the support that the Gorman Fund has provided. It is wonderful to see the local support for the arts and the students who will be displaying their work.”

The Artapolooza Fine Arts Festival showcases all types of visual art projects, including paintings, drawings, and sculptures, as well as mixed media and digital arts from area students. Festival dates will be April 12-17, 2024, and will take place at MOESC. There is no cost for client/member districts, but non-client participants have a fee of $200.

For more information on Artapolooza, contact Pennell at [email protected].

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.

