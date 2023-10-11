Morrow County Auditor Conni McChesney (left) with Lisa Cramer (right), real estate specialist for Morrow County. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

Over 350 Morrow County taxpayers took the opportunity to speak one-on-one with Morrow County Auditor Conni McChesney and property tax appraisers in several sessions held the last week of September.

Residents at the sessions held in the County Community Services Building said the meetings were much appreciated since it is estimated property taxes will be increasing an average of 39% in Morrow County.

McChesney said there is some hopeful news with a bill pending in the Ohio legislature which would freeze taxes as they are currently for homeowners over 70 years old. The bill is called “70 under 70” for people 70 years old or more who have incomes under $70,000. To qualify, seniors would have to own their own homes 10 years or more. The bill needs to pass this fall in order to be effective in 2024.

McChesney said the residents had many questions about their property valuations and taxes. She added that many changes were made to their property valuations as a result of the sessions. Those attending filled out an “Informal Review Form” and appraisers looked up their property online. Any discrepancies in the online profile could be considered for change. They will receive a letter with results of the day’s meeting.

Appraiser Mona Fetzer-Atkins, of Vision Appraisals, said the meetings have a lot of educational value and appraisers are able to make sure property owners are getting Homestead Exemption and CAUV if they are entitled.

Each person also received information from the Morrow County Treasurer’s Office on using an escrow prepayment plan. The escrow prepayment plans allow property owners to pay monthly instead of annual or semi-annual tax payments. To use this plan, taxes must be current at the time of enrollment. Further details and enrollment for the plan can be obtained at the Treasurer’s Office.

Fetzer-Atkins said appraisers studied the real estate market in 2020-2022, and the state puts the most weight on 2022 findings. The state’s mandated reappraisal is done every six years. It is an in-depth study, parcel by parcel. There is a flyover of properties in the county which finds multi-millions worth of improvements, build-ons, new buildings and tear downs.

The 2022 flyover looked at 30,000 property parcels in the county. Every parcel was not only examined individually, but in context of its neighborhood. Replacement value and depreciation is looked at depending on the condition and year it was built. Fetzer-Atkins gave the example of Candlewood Lake which has three neighborhoods. The lake properties are valued differently than the inner neighborhood and the mobile home section.

For more information on the escrow prepayment plan, visit the Treasurer’s Office at 48 E. High St. in Mount Gilead or call 419-947-6070. The Morrow County Auditor’s Office is also at 48 E. High Street and can be reached by calling 419-946-4060. Property searches can be done on the auditor website at https://auditor.co.morrow.oh.us. Searches can be done by property parcel, owner or address.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.