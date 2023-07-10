Corey Heim overcame wet track conditions in the early going to win at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Zane Smith took second place Saturday in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race hosted by Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Corey Heim earned the checkered flag Saturday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at the conclusion of a wild O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

Due to storms going through the area, the start of the race was delayed for roughly 30 minutes. When the event began, the effects of the weather were very noticeable, with the majority of the first stage being held under yellow flag conditions due to several spin-outs and wrecks.

Overall, there were 10 cautions on the day — which ate up 23 of the race’s 67 laps — due to the difficulty drivers had in staying on the track.

Heim took the lead and didn’t relinquish it early in the third stage. Ben Rhodes won the first stage and teammate Ty Majeski was tops in the second stage; however, those two drivers collided early in the third stage. Heim, who had surged into the lead a bit earlier, was able to take advantage of that incident to solidify his advantage in the race.

Second place went to Zane Smith. Smith had to start the race in the back of the field after making unapproved adjustments to his vehicle, but was able to work his way through the 36-truck field in order to reach the podium. Third place was earned by Christian Eckes, while Stewart Friesen and Rhodes rounded out the top five.

With two races remaining in the truck series’ regular season, Heim holds a 26-point lead over Smith in the race for first place, with Eckes, Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar and Rhodes following in the standings.

The main race on Friday was the Zinsser SmartCoat 150 event in the ARCA Menards series.

Tyler Ankrum would up claiming the win in the 42-lap race thanks to a huge comeback over the course of the final laps. He went off-track with 18 laps remaining to fall from the lead to outside the top 10. It would only take him 13 laps to regain his advantage though and he would hold it for the final handful of laps to pick up the win.

The driver Ankrum passed to take the lead, Dean Thompson, would not be able to hold onto second place due to contact with another racer. Taking advantage of that was William Sawalich, who wound up in second place. Jack Wood ran third, while Jesse Love was fourth and Dale Quarterly ran fifth.

Love currently leads in the points standings with 336. Actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz is second, while Andres Perez De Lara is third. Ankrum, who primarily competes for the Craftsman Truck Series, was running the ARCA Menards event as practice for Saturday’s competition and isn’t eligible for the ARCA Menards season points race.

Rounding out the weekend’s racing were a pair of 20-lap USF Juniors events — one on both Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s race was won by Nicolas Giaffone, while Quinn Armstrong took second place and Jack Jeffers placed third. On Saturday, Armstrong won. The rest of the podium was completely different, with Hudson Schwartz placing second and Ethan Ho claiming third.

