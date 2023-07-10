The Barracuda Swim Team travelled to Mansfield Saturday to compete against the Shelly Acres Sharks.

While the Sharks just barely edged out the Barracudas, it was a fun meet with some exciting races and first time attempts at events for some swimmers.

“This was our last meet before our championships. We like coming to Shelly Acres since our teams are pretty similar. They ran a smooth meet that went quickly despite only having a four-lane pool!” said coach Dina Snow. “We had a good group of volunteers and the kids seemed to have a great time! We had to get a little creative filling spots due to baseball tournaments and other conflicts, but it all worked out!”

First place relay finishes: the 9-10 girls medley relay (Emma Marquis, Trinity Robinson, Jackie Edwards and Lacey Haughn); the 13-14 girls medley and free relays (Makayla Carlisle, Camryn Travis, Kayla Young and Avery McClelland); the 9-10 girls free relay (Harper McClelland, Emma Marquis, Jackie Edwards and Norah Jenks); the 9-10 boys free relay (Brayden Jones, Carter Marquis, Paxton Colegrove and Blake Grimm) and the 11-12 girls free relay (Adylynn Brown, Addison Rabun, Lacey Haughn and Trinity Robinson).

Scoring second place relay points: the 15-18 girls medley and free relays (Abigail Griffith, Kendall Neal, Callie Beary and Cassady Irwin) and the 15-18 boys medley and free relays (Nate Rabun, Luke Fraizer, Jaxon Tinch and Hayden McClelland).

First place individual finishes: Abigail Griffith, 100 IM, 50 free and 50 back; Callie Beary, 100 IM and 50 fly; Gabriella Bateman, 25 free; Carter Marquis, 25 free and 25 back; Lacey Haughn, 25 free; Ben Griffith, 50 free and 50 back; Nate Rabun, 50 free; Jackie Edwards, 25 fly; Kayla Young, 50 fly; Trinity Robinson, 25 back and 25 breast; Adylynn Brown, 50 back; Camryn Travis, 50 breast; Aaron Rabun, 50 breast and Luke Fraizer, 50 breast.

Second place finishes: Jackie Edwards, 25 free and 25 back; Adylynn Brown, 50 free; Ricky Edwards, 50 free; Makayla Carlisle, 50 free and 50 back; Aaron Rabun, 50 free; Nate Rabun, 50 fly; Avery McClelland, 50 breast and Niles Bush, 50 breast.

Rounding out the scoring with third place: Blake Grimm, 25 free and 25 back; Trinity Robinson, 25 free; Paxton Colegrove, 25 free and 25 back; Kayla Young, 50 free; Gabriella Bateman, 25 back and 25 breast; Lacey Haughn, 25 back and 25 breast; Holden Jenks, 25 back; Brayden Jones, 25 breast and Adylynn Brown, 50 breast.

Also competing were Lucille Jarvis, Nolan Hershner, Abby Kincaid, Carolyn Barr and Ethan Hanshaw. The team will travel to Loudonville on July 15 for the ASAC League Championships.

Information received from Dina Snow.