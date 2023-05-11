Centerburg tops Northmor in softball postseason

Staff Report

Northmor’s postseason run in softball came to an end at the hands of KMAC champion Centerburg on Wednesday.

The visiting Golden Knights lost by a 5-2 margin in the sectional finals. The score was 1-1 after the first inning, but the Trojans tallied three in the second to take a 4-1 lead and Northmor would be unable to cut into that deficit.

The team finished with six hits. Madison Simpson smacked a home run, while Emily Zeger recorded a triple and Taylor Cantrell finished with a double.

Kate Kissling was the pitcher of record. She and Shelby Cooper combined to strike out three and walk one, while giving up 11 hits.

Highland Scots

In a league contest on Wednesday, Highland was topped by Clear Fork in a 14-6 game.

Dalaynie Hernandez finished with a home run and two singles n the game, while Guinevere Jackson added two doubles and Bryleigh Young finished with a double. Lydia Shaffer contributed two singles.

Kate Clements, Hernandez and Shaffer shared pitching duties. The trio combined to give up 11 hits, while striking out four and walking five.

