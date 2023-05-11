Cardington tops North Union in non-league baseball game

Staff Report

Cardington scored four runs in the first inning and didn’t look back in defeating visiting North Union by a 5-1 margin.

Kaiden Beach tallied a double for the Pirates and A.J. Hall added a pair of singles. Hall also earned the win, going the full seven innings while striking out five and walking three. He scattered four hits.

Highland Scots

Clear Fork would get the better of Highland when the two teams met up again on Wednesday.

The visiting Scots fell by a 9-2 margin in a game where they were held to three singles on offense. Zach Church suffered the loss. He, Hayden Kline and Jace Brooks combined to strike out four, walk three and give up nine hits.

