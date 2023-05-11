MG boys’ track wins KMAC

The Mount Gilead boys’ track and field team finished on top of the pack in Tuesday’s KMAC Championships.

Competing at Northmor, the Indians finished with 146 points, while the host team was second with 122. Following were Fredericktown (98 points), East Knox (91), Danville (76), Centerburg (68) and Cardington (29).

The Indians won five events in claiming the championship. The team’s 400-meter relay team of Owen High, Quade Harris, Matthew Bland and Logan High took first place with a time of 45.62.

Harris also won the 200 in 23.57, while Owen High cleared 6’ to take first in the high jump and Bland leapt 20’2.5” to take first in the long jump. Also, Will Baker won the 3200 with a new meet record of 9:46.

Baker was also second in the 1600 with a time of 4:32.23 and teamed with Aaron Gannon, Wyatt Mowry and Parker Bartlett to take second in the 3200-meter relay in 8:26.02. Bland finished second in the 400 in 52.58, while Bartlett was second in the 3200 with a time of 9:46.35. Also placing second was Jonathan Miller in the 200 with a time of 23.91.

Ceegan Moore took third in the 110 hurdles in 18.49, as did Wyatt Mowry in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.07. Ben Whitt had a throw of 123’2” to finish third in the discus.

Northmor won three relays. Their 3200-meter relay team of Ryan Lehman, Lucas Weaver, David Blunk and Griffin Healea won its race in 8:22.17. The team of Bo Landin, Ethan Amens, Connor Radojcsics and Cowin Becker claimed first in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:35.37. Also, the quartet of Becker, Weaver, Radojcsics and Landin took first in the 1600-meter relay in 3:32.24.

Radojcsics also won the pole vault by clearing 13’6” — a new meet record. Weaver also placed second in the 800 in 2:01.94, while Conner Stockdale took second in the long jump with an effort of 19’11” and Cade Miracle finished second in the pole vault, clearing 12’ in the process.

The relay team of Landin, Amens, Stockdale and Becker finished third in the 400-meter relay in 46.36. Landin also was third in the 200 with a time of 23.92. Blunk finished third in the 3200 in 10:27.75 and Becker went 19’6.25” to take third in the long jump.

Cardington had one top-three finish. Aidan Reitmire finished third in the 800, completing the race in 2:03.9.

Fredericktown won the girls’ meet with 192 points. Mount Gilead finished second with 122, while Northmor was third with 87.5 and Cardington took fourth with 71.5. Also, East Knox was fifth (57), Centerburg took sixth (55) and Danville was seventh (35).

Mount Gilead’s 400-meter relay team of Grace Shipman, Natalie Waugh, Faith White and Madilyn Elson took first place in 53.42. Elson also won the 100 in 13.48 and the 200 in 27.63. Danielle Pohlkotte won the high jump for the Lady Indians, clearing 4’10”.

The 800-meter relay of Shipman, Claudia Hernando-Montes, White and Pohlkotte took second in 1:53.68. Rebeka Clark finished second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.19 and Mikala Harris was second in the discus with a heave of 110’4”. Also, Elson placed third in the 400 (1:04.25) and Darbie Dillon ran third in the 300 hurdles (54.92).

Northmor’s Natalie Hunter had a pair of second-place finishes. She was runner-up in the 800 with a time of 2:34 and took second in the pole vault by clearing 9’6”. She also teamed with Lyla Bishop, Bre York and Ryann Brinkman to place third in the 1600-meter relay in 4:32.46.

Kate Lehman placed second in the 3200 with a time of 12:28.46 and Julia Moore’s leap of 13’ placed her second in the long jump. The quartet of Maizy Brinkman, Lyla Bishop, Kelbie Kightlinger and Sarah Abrams ran third in the 3200 relay with a time of 12:03.46.

Cardington finished with three first-place finishes. Sage Whetnall took first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.06, while Loey Hallabrin ran first in the 800 in 2:31.77 and Sophie Moloney won the long jump with an effort of 13’1.25”.

Hallabrin also was second in the 1600 in 5:43.08 and was part of a second-place relay. She teamed with Alexis Crone, Gracie Meade and Magi Hallabrin to take second in the 1600-meter relay in 4:31.04. Crone, Moloney, Whetnall and Meade also placed third in the 800-meter relay in 2:02.34.

