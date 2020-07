Work continues to progress on Northmor’s new football field. The project, which was initially reported on in May, is expected to be completed in the near future.

Work continues to progress on Northmor’s new football field. The project, which was initially reported on in May, is expected to be completed in the near future. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/07/web1_northmor-1.jpg Work continues to progress on Northmor’s new football field. The project, which was initially reported on in May, is expected to be completed in the near future. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel