Highland graduate Mack Anglin, who finished his freshman year at Clemson, was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference Honor Roll.

The ACC Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. Anglin plays baseball for Clemson. This year, the Clemson baseball program recorded a new record for team GPA at 3.46.

Information received from the ACC.