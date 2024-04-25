Staff Report

The Cardington softball team scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back in defeating Mount Gilead 13-2 on Wednesday.

The Lady Pirates picked up 11 hits in the game, with Alexis Longsdorf getting a double and single and both Morgan Powell and Ava Davis adding doubles. Genevieve Longsdorf recorded four singles and Ari Simpson had two singles.

Genevieve Longsdorf also earned the win. She and Simpson combined to strike out 12 and give up six hits.

For the Indians, Greer Simpson tallied a triple and single, while Kierra Main recorded a double. Anavey Jodrey handled pitching duties, striking out two, walking eight and giving up 11 hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor picked up a 12-2 win over visiting Elgin on Wednesday.

The Golden Knights recorded 10 hits on the day, with Reagan See getting two triples and a single. Madison Simpson also had a triple, while both Kate Kissling and Katalina Roseberry adding a double and single.

Shelby Cooper went the distance for the win. She gave up five hits and three walks, while striking out four.

Highland Scots

The Highland softball team fell at River Valley on Wednesday by a 5-1 margin.

Bri Tuggle led the Scot offense with a double and two singles. Jossalyn Varney recorded a pair of singles. Kelsey Munday and Lydia Shaffer combined to pitch an eight-hitter. They struck out one and walked the same number.

