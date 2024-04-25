Staff Report

Cardington earned a 10-0 win at Mount Gilead on Wednesday.

The team got two singles each from Denton Garrison, Fisher Schuman and Wyatt Denney. Wyatt Wade pitched a complete game for the win, striking out 10 and giving up two hits.

MG was held to two singles in the game. Hayden Pangborn suffered the loss. He and Brogan Pfleiderer struck out three and walked nine.

Highland Scots

Highland claimed a road win over River Valley Wednesday by a 5-2 score.

Kort Sears finished with a double and two singles, while Jayden Collins also tallied a double. Both Hayden Kline and Jace Brooks contributed two singles.

Zach Church was the winning pitcher. He, Kline and Drew Altizer combined to give up three hits and four walks, while striking out nine.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor picked up a 10-0 home win over Elgin Wednesday in non-league action.

Cole Cuffman picked up a triple for the Golden Knights, while Grant Bentley, Garrett Harvey and Bryce Cooper all recorded two singles.

Drew Hammond pitched a five-inning no-hitter to earn the win. He struck out 10 and walked three.

