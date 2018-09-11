Coomer in Pirate Hall of Fame

Larry Coomer, a 1963 Cardington High School graduate, was honored posthumously by his alma mater when he was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies conducted Friday, Sept. 14, when the Cardington Pirates hosted the Colonel Crawford football team.

Larry was a four year varsity letter winner and tallied 519 total points during his high school career. He was named first team All-Ohio Defense in 1959 and All-Ohio Offense in 1960. His longest rush was for 85 hards against Richwood. He put up a single game point total of 32 points against Scioto Valley and led the Pirates to three straight Mid-Ohio Conference titles.

The 1959 and 1960 squads were undefeated with only three losses on record during his high school career.

Larry passed away Oct. 29, 2016.

Making the presentation were Tom Hack, the school’s athletic director, and superintendent Brian Petrie. Accepting the award were Larry’s sister, Shirley Grosh, his great nephew, Aric Pine and his niece, Jill Pine. Larry’s widow, Debbie, was unable to attend due to an unexpected illness.

The plaque honoring Larry will be displayed in the atrium in the high school building.

Accepting the posthumous award for Larry Coomer, who was inducted into the Cardington-Lincoln High School Athletic Hall of Fame are (l-r) niece Jill Pine, great nephew Aric Pine and sister Shirley Coomer Grosh. On the right are Cardington athletic director Tom Hack and superintendent Brian Petrie, who presented the award. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Larry-Coomer-presentation-September-14.jpeg Accepting the posthumous award for Larry Coomer, who was inducted into the Cardington-Lincoln High School Athletic Hall of Fame are (l-r) niece Jill Pine, great nephew Aric Pine and sister Shirley Coomer Grosh. On the right are Cardington athletic director Tom Hack and superintendent Brian Petrie, who presented the award. Courtesy Photo | Marti Barnett

By Evelyn Long

