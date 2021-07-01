MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

June 25-July 1

Man trespassed

A man and a woman both were given disorderly conduct warnings on North Vine Street following an incident. The man was trespassed from the property.

Vandalism

A caller advised someone broke into his storage unit on Douglas Street. Pictures were taken of the damage and a statement taken.

Warrant served

A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Morrow County for failure to commit.

Theft reported

A woman said someone went into her South Rich Street residence and stole pain medication from her purse and a diamond ring off of the kitchen counter.

Assist unit

An officer assisted a sheriff’s deputy with a medical transport to the hospital.

Theft reported

A man reported two hubcaps off his 1989 Corvette while it was parked in front of H&R Block.

Warning given

A woman was advised not to be on a property of her ex-husband on Bank Street or she would be arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

Probation violation

A call of a man and woman arguing in a downtown parking lot resulted in him being arrested on a warrant out of Delaware County for a probation violation.

Animal complaint

A dog was left inside a vehicle for about 20 minutes while its owner was shopping on West Marion Road. The dog was not in distress.

Window broken

A woman reported someone broke out the driver’s side window of her car. She was advised to contact her insurance company or a repair shop. She also said her neighbor is responsible for the damage. The neighbor was trespassed from the property.

Fraud

A manager of a West Marion Road restaurant reported someone calling the store and posing as customer support, received $186.86 in gift cards. About $106 of the money was recovered before it was spent.