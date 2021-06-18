Fishburn’s contributions recalled

MARENGO — Walter C. “Jack” Fishburn lived 87 years. His legacy and impact on Morrow County will last forever.

A farmer and an entrepreneur, Fishburn’s contributions are vast, including creation of The Cardinal Center and other business ventures.

He died June 14 at Riverside Methodist Hospital and was laid to rest Friday in Bloomfield Cemetery.

Cherie Smith is one of numerous residents to post their memories online.

“Jack was a person who was ‘always’ there to give, help, build or just talk to. I pray that we as a community can support his family with our prayers, and that we can continue to keep his missions ongoing so we may continue to grow.”

Others have recalled his giving nature.

“Jack was great in community services. In the world of shooting sports, he was a blessing,” wrote trap shooter Ron Lutz.

Denise Stillwell noted the contributions to his home school district.

“I am truly honored to have known Jack. His dedication and love for our county will forever be remembered. Being the biggest pillar of our community could not have been easy,” she said.

“He made so many positive contributions to help the Highland community thrive. I appreciate everything he has done. His work ethics would be hard to match. I always made sure to pick on him and give him a heartfelt hug when I saw him.”

He and his late wife Karen were responsible for the renovation of the Fishburn Family Field at Highland High School and assisted with the creation of the Highland Community Park.

Marcello Cutrupi echoed those sentiments.

“The Fishburn family has become synonymous with the Marengo and Morrow County communities due to all the work, sweat and contributions donated to making our community a better place. Jack and Karen will forever be remembered as giving philanthropists with a love for community and especially family. The time I spent at Cardinal with Jack sitting by a fire will always be remembered.”

Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton’s Facebook post was simple and personal.

“Gonna miss our lunches together. You will be missed.”

Jack Fishburn with several of his family members and the ODNR Hall of Fame award presented to him in 2018. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_web1_IMG_20180623_140355-1.jpg Jack Fishburn with several of his family members and the ODNR Hall of Fame award presented to him in 2018. Sentinel photo

By Anthony Conchel aconchel@aimmediamidwest.com