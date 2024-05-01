Artapolooza 2024 took place on April 12-17 at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC), with over 3,000 students exhibiting art.

Twenty local school districts participated in this year’s event including Abraxas School, Ashland County Community Academy, Bucyrus City Schools, Clear Fork Valley Local Schools, Crestline Exempted Village Schools, Crestline St. Joseph School, Crestview Local Schools, Discovery School, Foundation Academy, Galion City Schools, GOAL Digital Academy, Highland Local Schools, Lexington Local Schools, Lucas Local Schools, Madison Local Schools, Mansfield City Schools, Mansfield Christian School, Mt. Gilead Local Schools, Northmor Local Schools, and Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools.

Ava Ball from Galion High School took Best of Show with her interlocking ceramic vases. Jennifer Pennell, gifted education consultant and the event coordinator, stated, “Ava certainly is a gifted artist who has a talent for pottery, which is not an easy medium in which to work.”

Crestview High School art teacher Destini Ohler earned recognition for Best Display. Also rounding out the top awards for the high school division were Alexis Thomas, Crestview Local Schools – 1st place; Ash Mendez, Highland Local Schools – 2nd place; and Camryn Wallace, Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools – 3rd place.

Middle School awards include Emma Zornes, Highland Local Schools – 1st Place; Alyssa Hunt, Galion City Schools – 2nd place; and Briyonnia Bowman, Mansfield City Schools – 3rd place.

The Rising Star Award, an award that had been given in the past, was revived again for this year. This award was presented to Sophie Henderson from Mansfield Senior High School, recognizing a student whose work shows exceptional talent and promise of a possible future career in art. The award consists of a selection of art supplies to encourage them to keep pursuing their dreams.

In addition to these awards, we gave out 42 Budding Artist Award certificates to elementary students showing great potential as young artists, 43 Outstanding Artist Award certificates, and 30 Honorable Mention medals. Find a complete list of award recipients on the MOESC website.

Submitted by Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.