Student art on exhibit

As part of a year long celebration of the arts and arts education, the artwork “Sweet Skies” of Ryan Righter, a junior at Highland High School, has been selected for the 2020 Ohio House of Representatives Student Art Exhibition. The Highland High School Art Department is run by Fine Arts Instructor Mari Miller and Digital Arts Instructor Kara Banbury. The exhibition is on display at the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts lower level Statehouse connector from May 2021 through May 2022. The display is available for viewing Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 77 S. High St., Columbus.

As part of a year long celebration of the arts and arts education, the artwork “Sweet Skies” of Ryan Righter, a junior at Highland High School, has been selected for the 2020 Ohio House of Representatives Student Art Exhibition. The Highland High School Art Department is run by Fine Arts Instructor Mari Miller and Digital Arts Instructor Kara Banbury. The exhibition is on display at the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts lower level Statehouse connector from May 2021 through May 2022. The display is available for viewing Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 77 S. High St., Columbus. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_Ryan-Righter-Colored-Pencil-Observational-Drawing-1-.jpg As part of a year long celebration of the arts and arts education, the artwork “Sweet Skies” of Ryan Righter, a junior at Highland High School, has been selected for the 2020 Ohio House of Representatives Student Art Exhibition. The Highland High School Art Department is run by Fine Arts Instructor Mari Miller and Digital Arts Instructor Kara Banbury. The exhibition is on display at the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts lower level Statehouse connector from May 2021 through May 2022. The display is available for viewing Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 77 S. High St., Columbus. Courtesy photo