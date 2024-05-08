Mount Gilead swept the team titles at Fredericktown on Tuesday in the KMAC track and field championships.

The boys’ team scored 150 points to finish in front of Northmor’s total of 136. Also competing were Fredericktown (94), Centerburg, (92), East Knox (75), Danville (58) and Cardington (52). In the girls’ meet, the Indians had 140.5 points. Fredericktown was second with 126 and were followed by Northmor (86.5), East Knox (84), Centerburg (81), Danville (74) and Cardington (46).

The Indians took first in two relays. The 3200-meter team of Owen Hershner, Liam Stalnaker, Parker Bartlett and Will Baker won in 8:14.23, while the quartet of Jonathan Miller, Logan High, Collin Gabriel and Quade Harris placed first in the 800-meter relay in 47.16.

High won the 100 in 11.26 and also claimed the 200 with a time of 22.81. Baker also won a pair of individual events, placing first in the 1600 in 4:28.44 and also claiming the 3200 in 9:34.25. Tae Davis finished first in the 110 hurdles in 16.11.

Joey Baldwin was second in the shot put with a top throw of 42’2.5”. Bartlett took second in the 3200 in 9:56.8, while Wyatt Mowry ran second in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.66. Also, Harris was third in the 400 with a time of 51.43.

Northmor got a first-place finish from Connor Stockdale in the long jump. His best effort was 20’4”. Ethan Amens’ time of 41.62 was good for first in the 300 hurdles. Cowin Becker placed first in the 400 in 50.19 and took second in the long jump at 20’0.75”.

Ryan Lehman took second in the 800 in 2:04.86 and also was third in both the 1600 (4:34.54) and 3200 (10:11.36). The team also placed second in three relays. The quartet of Bo Landin, Levi Hunter, Amens and Becker was second in the 800 relay in 1:34.03; while Becker, Griffin Healea, Hunter and Landin took second in the 1600-meter relay in 3:35.89 and Lehman, David Blunk, Healea and Thomas Keen ran second in the 3200 relay in 8:23.08.

Healea ran third in the 800 in 2:05.29 and Cade Miracle cleared 12’ to place third in the pole vault.

For Cardington, Aidan Reitmire finished first in the 800 with a time of 2:01.87. A.J. Brehm took second in the high jump by clearing 5”10” and also teamed with Reitmire, Jason Bockbrader and Kalin Briggs to place third in the 1600-meter relay in 3:38.63.

The Mount Gilead girls won three of the four relay races on their way to a team title. The 400-meter relay team of Natalie Waugh, Darbie Dillon, Faith White and Danielle Pohlkotte won in 53.03 and that same group also teamed to take the 800-meter relay in 1:52.16. Also, the quartet of Sophie Mosher, Adriana Hershner, Haley Pfeifer and Kimberly Staley placed first in the 3200-meter relay in 10:51.23.

Staley also finished first in the 3200 in 12:23.15, while taking third in both the 800 (2:35.71) and 1600 (5:40.1). Pohlkotte won the high jump by clearing 4’10” and also was second in the 200 in 28.4.

Abby Leonhard finished second in the shot put with an effort of 34’0.5” and also was third in the discus with a top throw of 107’7”. Dillon added a second-place finish n the 100 hurdles in 17.88 and was third in the 300 hurdles in 52.91.

Also, the team of Dillon, Waugh, Mosher and Kendall Neal finished third in the 1600-meter relay in 4:32.87.

Northmor’s team of Sarah Ambrose, Ryann Brinkman, Natalie Hunter and Makayla Sutton finished first in the 1600-meter relay with a time of 4:28.15.

Haylee Walker claimed second in the 100 in 13.19, while Hunter finished third in the 400 in 1:03.49 and Macie Witherall was third in the long jump with a top effort of 14’6.25”. Also, the 400-meter relay team of Briez Adams, Ambrose, Layla Castle and Walker finished third in 56.33.

The Lady Pirates were led by Magi Hallabrin. She won the 800 in 2:32.79, while also placing second in the 1600 with a time of 5:35.38 and taking third in the 3200 in 13:26.83. Alexis Longsdorf also had a top-three finish, as she cleared 4’8” to take third in the high jump.

