On April 24, representatives from libraries in Morrow County — Cardington-Lincoln (Cardington), Perry-Cook Memorial (Johnsville), and Selover (Chesterville) Public Libraries — traveled to Columbus for the Ohio Library Council’s Library Legislative Day. They joined over 200 public library supporters from across the state to discuss the life-changing work of libraries.

CLPL Trustee Alisa Harvey, Perry-Cook Director Jennifer Gliebe, CLPL Director Kelsey Wicker, and Selover Director Martha Wall met with Rep. Riordan T. McClain (House District 87) and Sen. Bill Reineke (Senate District 26) to discuss how their libraries are helping communities in Morrow County with services and programs such as robotics classes, community meeting space, early literacy programs, technology tutors, home delivery of books, and more.

“Libraries are a resource that Ohioans increasingly turn to for a wide variety of services,” Wicker said. “From early literacy to workforce development, libraries provide programs and services to Ohioans of all ages, and they do so in a cost-effective manner. State funding through the Public Library Fund is critically important because it remains a primary source of revenue for public libraries.”

With over 7.7 million registered borrowers, Ohio’s public libraries have the highest use per capita in the nation. This success is dependent on the strong partnership between the state and local library systems.

For more information, visit any four of the county’s libraries: CLPL at 128 E. Main St. in Cardington, Mt. Gilead PL at 41 E. High St. in Mt Gilead, Perry-Cook at 7406 County Road 242 in Mt. Gilead, and Selover at 31 State Route 95 W in Chesterville, or visit the library’s websites at www.cardingtonlibrary.org, www.mglibrary.org, www.perrycooklibrary.org, and www.seloverlibrary.org.

Submitted by Cardington-Lincoln Public Library.