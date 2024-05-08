The third annual Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Reverse Raffle was a success as thousands of dollars were raised for the organization’s annual scholarships it awards to graduating seniors across the county.

Close to 100 local business owners, elected officials, and friends of the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce filled the American Legion Post 97 in Cardington to enjoy a good night of social hour, fundraising and dinner. In addition to the reverse raffle, side boards were sold throughout the night with a winner drawn at the end, along with a 50/50 raffle, too.

Special thanks to the event sponsor Your Hometown CPA – Darlene Rogers; sustaining sponsors: Morrow County Hospital, Cardington Yutaka Technologies, Open Road Renewables, Consolidated Cooperative, and Lubrication Specialties Incorporated; Mike Schnell for being the disc jockey and master of ceremonies; Matt “Chunk” Carwell for catering the meal; Cathy Brake for providing the dessert; and the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Executive Board.

Scholarships will be awarded to graduating seniors at their respective school district’s baccalaureates in June.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.