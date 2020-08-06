Northmor Local Schools 2020-21 reopening plan

GALION — The first day of school is Wednesday, Sept. 9 for Northmor Local Schools.

Kindergarten families will be provided additional information regarding a start date. Pioneer students will need to follow the Pioneer calendar.

Although the current COVID-19 Pandemic is a fluid situation, Northmor Local Schools is planning for the opening of school in the fall of 2020.

“We believe continuing to keep children physically out of school could have long-term academic and social-emotional consequences. We understand there are risks associated with returning to school and we will take steps as presented within this plan to mitigate risks for students, staff, families, and our community.

We believe our best chance to have all students in school 5 days a week is to implement procedures regarding: social distancing, face coverings, proper hygiene, and sanitation. We understand the COVID-19 safety concerns take priority over educational issues and we will align and adjust our plan with ODH Risk Levels and the Morrow County Health District recommendations, as necessary.”

Northmor Local School District will adhere to the following general principles when reopening schools NLSD will implement recommended safety protocols and follow guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health and the Morrow County Health District to the highest degree possible.

All staff will have additional safety training on COVID-19 information. NLSD will work closely with the Morrow County Health District to promote safety in each school building.

• NLSD will take steps to ensure that quality student learning will continue despite the fact that we may experience rolling short-term closures or extended school closures.

• NLSD will communicate with parents, staff, students, and the community regarding any confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the school community as much as we are legally allowed to do so. More information will be coming.

• The district will communicate changes to our procedures and plans as they occur.

This plan is subject to change as the situation changes in our area. Please be willing to adapt and adjust. As a reminder, plans are based on current knowledge shared to the public. We will continue to reevaluate based on evolving conditions, data about the status of the pandemic and recommendations and guidance from the public health officials and scientific community.

