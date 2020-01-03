Fourteen Cardington FFA members competed in the County Job Interview contest held recently when Emma Burchett, Tess Ruehrmund, and Brooke Clapham, each placed first in their divisions and Emma Nichols placed second in her division.

The placings qualified these members for the sub-district competition where Burchett, Clapham and Nichols all qualified for the district competition.

Burchett placed third in her district division.

GIFT SHOPPING

A group of 44 Cardington FFA members shopped for 15 children from five local families, providing gifts which they then wrapped and delivered to these families.

The chapter felt so much joy from this event and is grateful for the support of everyone in the community.

HANGING LIGHTS

Members of the Cardington FFA helped the Friends of Cardington hang Christmas lights in the park in preparation for the annual Christmas in Cardington event. The following week at the event itself, FFA members offered hot chocolate and clementines at the shelter house.

The chapter had a wonderful time helping the community and looks forward to next Christmas.

Pictured are Cardington FFA members ready to deliver Christmas gifts to local families. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_Cardington-FFA-members-ready-to-deliver-Christmas-gifts-to-local-families-2019.jpg Pictured are Cardington FFA members ready to deliver Christmas gifts to local families. Courtesy Photos Cardington FFA job interview contestants. Back row: from left: Ayden Plowman, Cody Hiett, Liam Warren, Brydon Ratliff, Jack Allen, Sammie West-Miller. Front row: Isabelle Crum, Brooke Clapham, Tess Ruehrmund, Camrie Meyers, Emma Nichols, Abby Raber and Madeline Franks. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_Job-Interview-picture-2019.jpg Cardington FFA job interview contestants. Back row: from left: Ayden Plowman, Cody Hiett, Liam Warren, Brydon Ratliff, Jack Allen, Sammie West-Miller. Front row: Isabelle Crum, Brooke Clapham, Tess Ruehrmund, Camrie Meyers, Emma Nichols, Abby Raber and Madeline Franks. Courtesy Photos