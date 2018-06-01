FC Bank donates $5,000 for music at Cardington Street Fair

Farmers Citizens Bank, Cardington, recently presented a check in the amount of $5,000 to Friends of Cardington that will fund the appearance of the musical performances on June 23 during the annual Cardington Street Fair.

“The bank is proud to support the Friends of Cardington and the upcoming Cardington Street Fair concert on June 23. Performing this year will be the Jonalee White Trio and McGuffey Lane. Mark your calendar now for June 23, 2018,” a bank spokesperson said.

Lea Ann Maceyko, president of Friends of Cardington, said, “I so appreciate they see the benefit of their giving and what it does for the community.”

Shown making check presentation, from left, are Michael Patterson, Friends of Cardington; Annette Lester, FC Bank, Susie Peyton, Cardington Mayor and Friends of Cardington member; Jenny Saunders, FC Bank, Lisa Brake and Troy Ruehrmund, Friends of Cardington and Lea Ann Maceyko, FOC president. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_Farmers-Citizens-Bank-presents-check-to-Friends-of-Cardington.jpg Shown making check presentation, from left, are Michael Patterson, Friends of Cardington; Annette Lester, FC Bank, Susie Peyton, Cardington Mayor and Friends of Cardington member; Jenny Saunders, FC Bank, Lisa Brake and Troy Ruehrmund, Friends of Cardington and Lea Ann Maceyko, FOC president. Courtesy Photo