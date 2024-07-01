Vintage cars at Mid-Ohio

Thomas Annunziata (44) runs in the ARCA Menards race recently hosted by Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, following the eventual winning car driven by William Sawalich (18) Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel A large number of races were held during Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course’s Permco Grand Prix of Ohio in late June. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

The weekend was loaded with racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when the Morrow County road course hosted the Permco Grand Prix of Ohio from June 21-23.

Not only did the Sportcar Vintage Racing Association hold its competitions, but a number of other events were held during those three days, including one in the ARCA Menards Series.

In Friday’s Zinsser SmartCoat 150, which was held that evening as the first race of the weekend, William Sawalich picked up the win, finishing .896 seconds in front of second-place Brent Crews. Gio Ruggiero placed third.

Two different Trans Am Championship series events were also held during the weekend. On Saturday, in the TA2 race, Brent Crews picked up first place, while Rafa Matos took second and Jake Drew placed third.

In Sunday’s TA/XGT/GT/SGT race, first place went to Paul Menard, with Chris Dyson placing second and David Hampton finishing third.

A pair of F4 United States Championship races were held. On Saturday, first place went to Nicolas Stati, while Daniel Quimby finished second and Alex Crosbie ran third. Quimby won on Sunday, with Stati finishing second and Pablo Benites Jr. claiming third place.

Three races were held in the Ligler JS F4 series. On Saturday, first place went to Teddy Musella, with Kekai Hauanio placing second and Bacon Zelinka running third.

Two races in the series took place on Sunday. In the first, Hauanio placed first, while Musella ran second and Maite Caceres finished third. Hauanio also won the second Sunday event, with Musella placing second again. Jake Pollack finished third.

Two races were also held in the FR Americas Championship. The first was claimed by Ryan Shehan. Patrick Woods picked up second place and Jett Bowling finishing in third. After winning Saturday, Shehan made it two-for-two with a Sunday win. Nicolas Ambiado ran second and Woods claimed third place.

The SVRA itself held eight races over the weekend, with its 13 groups divided into four sections.

For Groups 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5b, Eric Langbein won on Saturday, with Todd Strong following in second place and Kim Madrid running third. On Sunday, John Nash finished first, with Strong taking second and Madrid placing third.

In the first race for groups 5a, 7, 9 and 11, the winner was Jacek Mucha. Todd Sloan was second and David Huber took third. Sloan finished first on Sunday, with Huber running third and Glenn Jividen Jr. placing third.

In the Group 6, 8 and 12 Ginetta races, Saturday’s event was won by Seth Henry. David Lecko took second place and Gregory Arsenault placed third. Henry also won on Sunday, with Peter Heffring running second and Arsenault repeating in third.

Also, in the Saturday Group 10 race, Ritch Marziale claimed first place, with Manuel Gil del Real running second and Robert Wisen placing third. Rick Wolsifer won on Sunday, while Scott Berkowitz was second and R.J. Gottlieb took third.

