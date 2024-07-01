All-Ohio baseball, softball teams named

A number of local baseball and softball players were recognized as All-Ohio in their sports.

One coach also earned recognition, as Northmor head coach Buck Workman was named the Division IV Coach of the Year by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association after a season that saw the Golden Knights win their second ever district title and finish with 23 wins.

Three of Workman’s players, all of whom saw plenty of action eating innings on the pitching mound, also earned All-Ohio recognition.

Senior Drew Hammond finished as a first-team pick in Division IV for Northmor, while Senior Grant Bentley was a second-team pick and sophomore Trevor Brubaker finished as honorable mention.

All three players put up strong stats on the season. Hammond batted .381 with five doubles and two home runs, while driving in 23 runs. On the mound, he was 4-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 60 strikeouts. Bentley recorded a .465 average with three doubles and 11 stolen bases. He also finished 5-1 with a 0.987 ERA and 49 strikeouts. Brubaker added a 7-1 mark on the mound with a 1.11 ERA and 68 strikeouts.

For Highland, Hayden Kline was named a first-team player in Division II. He hit .472 with 37 RBIs, 25 runs scored and 20 stolen bases and also picked up two wins and two saves on the mound with a 0.35 ERA in 20 innings of work.

Two softball players also earned All-Ohio mention from Morrow County — both in Division III.

Cardington’s Genevieve Longsdorf, a senior, earned first-team honors. She held a 15-6 record on the mound with a 1.60 ERA, while striking out 214 batters. She also had a very strong season at the plate, recording a .468 batting average with six doubles, two triples and five home runs, while adding 15 RBIs and scoring 17 times.

For Northmor, senior Maddie Simpson finished as an honorable mention selection after a season in which she hit .507 with 13 doubles, four triples and four home runs to go with five steals. She drove in 27 runs and scored 35.

