Council talks Halloween plans

Three Edison residents attended the Edison Village Council meeting Oct. 14 and asked about Halloween plans, while later in the meeting, residents questioned raises in the village sewer rates.

Edison resident Jennifer Palmer asked about details on trick or treat for the village. She suggested there be more planning on some of the details for events and more done for children on Halloween.

Edison Mayor Vicky Smith told about plans for trick or treat and said they were also on the village website. On Saturday, Oct. 26, there will be Trunk or Treat from 2-4 p.m. in front of the Edison Municipal Building. A movie will be shown for children and families in the meeting room of the municipal building with popcorn and hot dogs served by the Edison Gospel Church. Water will also be available.

Council members discussed planning for the village events. Chris Kneipp said volunteers are needed to help with village events. The present council has limited its involvement with events. He and the mayor, along with other council members, welcome Palmer’s and other residents’ interest.

“We are looking for volunteers to help with Halloween, Heritage Day and other events,” said Smith who encouraged Palmer and other residents who were present to be on the planning committee.

In other business:

• Village Administrator Mary Neviska said Delco is planning to replace water lines next week, weather permitting, on East Street, Broadway Street and Union Street. She said cameras were set up for security around the outside of the building, and one camera is inside the council meeting room.

• The first reading of the ordinance modifying sewer rates was given. Palmer, who owns the Korner Klippers Salon in the village, strongly objected to the almost 25% raise in the monthly fees for businesses both inside and outside the village. There was some discussion among the council, and the ordinance was changed from $65 per business inside the village to $50 per month. It was changed to $70 for businesses outside the village from $85. The ordinance will be amended for the next council meeting.

• The second reading was given of Ordinance 2011-10 for a permit to open streets and/or sidewalks (including jacking or tunneling) within the Village of Edison. Cost of the permit is $30 per square foot.

• Twenty-six loads of junk and trash were removed from a property on Shortline Street. The bills from J Dog Junk Removal, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, and attorney totaled $34,700.75. Council approved a supplemental appropriation to the general fund to pay the J Dog Removal bill. Bills will be presented to the property owner.

• Council approved the motion to accept the five acres made available by the Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools Board of Education for $1. The property may be used for recreation purposes, although there were questions about entry to the property off of County Road 9 since the dollar store will have the prime property by the light on state Route 95. There was also a question whether the baseball dugouts there will be removed or repurposed.

Village of Edison Council meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building at 103 N. Boundary St. in Edison. The village website has more information and a monthly newsletter for the village at https://edisonoh.net.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].