Highland claimed a 7-4 win at Gahanna-Lincoln on Thursday.

Jayden Collins recorded a double in the game, while Jace Brooks finished with two singles. Collins also was the winning pitcher. He and Drew Altizer combined to pitch a seven-hitter and strike out one.

Northmor Golden Knights

Host Northmor scored seven in the first inning and never looked back in topping Crestline 10-0 in five innings.

Both Caiden Martinez and Garrett Harvey finished with a double and single in the win. Grant Bentley added two singles. Six pitchers saw action in the game for the Golden Knights, with Bryce Cooper pitching one inning to earn the win. The team combined to only give up one hit, while striking out 10 and walking five.

