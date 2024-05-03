Northmor softball’s Senior Day turned out to be a fun celebration for the Lady Knights as they topped visiting Crestline by an 18-0 score that was the 51st win for that class in their high school careers.

“Senior Day is a big day for the girls,” said head coach Matt Wiseman. “They worked hard to get where they are and deserve a little recognition.”

Despite committing four errors, Northmor had little trouble in earning the win and improving to 12-9 on the season. Pitcher Shelby Cooper was able to work out of jams in three of the game’s five innings to finish with a three-hit shutout in which she walked one and struck out four.

“They really did,” said Wiseman of the Bulldogs having great opportunities to score. “They had bases loaded with one out one time and didn’t score. Second and third with nobody out and didn’t score. When Shelby is focused and bears down, she’s pretty good. Defensively, we’ll have to get better for next week, but we’ll be there.”

Offensively, Northmor took control of the game in the opening inning, scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the frame to quickly grab a commanding lead.

While walks and Crestline errors played a role in that fast Northmor start, the team also put together a number of good at bats. A single by Callie Wright brought home the game’s first run, while Raelynn Fulk cracked a single to make the score 2-0. Later in the frame, Wright struck again with a two-run triple, as Northmor sent 15 girls to the plate before the third out was recorded.

“We took some pretty good approaches at the plate,” said Wiseman. “Their girl on the mound struggled early, but we took some good approaches at the plate and hit the ball pretty well.”

Northmor would get three more runs in the third inning. Wright led off with a double and Cooper followed with a run-scoring double. After Crestline got the first out of the frame, Fulk smacked a double to make it 12-0. After moving to third on a ground ball out, Fulk would then score on an errant pitch.

In the fourth inning, Madison Simpson picked up a one-out double and walks would then be issued to Cooper and Kate Kissling to load the bases with two outs. Two runs then scored on a misplayed ground ball by Fulk and Ava Walters cracked a single to make it 16-0. Saje Miley would round out the day’s offense with a two-run hit.

At the end of the contest, Northmor had picked up 18 hits and drawn seven walks in picking up the team’s sixth straight win — the sort of thing a coach loves to see with the postseason just around the corner.

“I think that’s six or seven in a row now,” said Wiseman. “Our last two weeks have been pretty good for us. We played pretty decent all year, but we just had one or two innings every game where we melt down. We’re starting to play a complete game defensively and our bats are starting to come around.”

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS