The Cardington baseball team outlasted host Utica in a wild one Tuesday, claiming a 15-12 victory.

The Pirates finished with 17 hits in the game. A.J. Hall and Merek McClure both had a double and two singles, while Wyatt Wade finished with a double and single. Wyatt Denney added three singles and both James Fiant and Cadin Dewitt both had two.

McClure also earned the win. He, Wade and Dewitt combined to give up 12 hits and five walks, while striking out one.

