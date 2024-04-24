Staff Report

The Northmor boys’ track team won a five team meet on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights finished with 118 points, while Fredericktown tallied 82, Clear Fork scored 81, Cardington had 45 and Mount Gilead had two.

David Blunk took first in the 800 in 2:08.52 and also won the 1600 with a time of 4:50.42. Cowin Becker placed first in the 200 in 23.63 and Ryan Lehman won the 3200 in 10:39.78. Ethan Amens placed first in the 300 hurdles in 43.67, while Connor Stockdale took the long jump with a top effort of 20’6.5”.

The team’s 3200-meter relay of Lehman, Blunk, Griffin Healea and Thomas Keen also placed first in 8:52.88.

For the Pirates, Kalin Briggs won the 100 in 11.52. The team’s 1600-meter relay team of A.J. Brehm, Briggs, Aidan Reitmire and Jason Bockbrader won in 3:40.16.

The Indians, who only competed in two events, had a top finish of fourth in the 1600 from Tommy Emberg.

In the girls’ meet, Fredericktown won with 133 points. Northmor took second with 115.75 and was followed by Clear Fork (71.75) and Cardington (21.75).

For the Lady Golden Knights, Nalia Sackman took first in both the 100 hurdles (18.38) and the 300 hurdles (54.11). Haylee Walker placed first in the 100 with a time of 13.58 and Ryann Brinkman won the 1600 in 5:54.96. Macie Witherall won the long jump with an effort of 14’5.5” and Natalie Hunter cleared 10’ to claim the pole vault.

Cardington finished first in one event, as Magi Hallabrin was tops in the 800 with a time of 2:36.66.

Highland Scots

The Highland boys’ track team topped Johnstown and Horizon Science Academy in a Tuesday track meet.

The Scots finished with 127 points, while Johnstown had 95 and HSA totaled 28.

For Highland, Owen Winkelfoos took the 1600 with a time of 5:00.92, while Henry Spence won the 3200 in 11:16.46. Toby Rogers was first in the 110 hurdles in 17.84.

Highland’s 400-meter relay team of Sam Hernandez, Malin Fichtner, Brayden Benedict and Branson Newsome won in 46.81; while Hernandez and Newsome teamed with Rogers and Gavin VanWinkle to win the 800-meter relay in 1:36.

Zane Sheet took the high jump with an effort of 5’8”, Darren Styer won the pole vault by clearing 12’6” and Aron West’s distance of 17’10.5” was good for first in the long jump.

In the girls’ meet, Johnstown won with 118 points, while Highland had 117 and Horizon finished with eight.

Camryn Miller’s time of 5:31.98 was good for first in the 1600. Riley Matthews won the 3200 in 13:17.61. Abbie Pruett won the 100 hurdles in 18.84. The team’s 400-meter relay of Rozzalyn Benedict, Iliana Men-Hartley, Amarie Morgan and Audrey Weaver placed first in 54.34.

Reagan Maibach claimed the high jump with an effort of 4’6”, while Ava Fichtner won the pole vault by clearing 8’.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS