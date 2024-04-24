Staff Report

On Tuesday, Northmor picked up a 14-1 win at Mount Gilead.

Madison Simpson tallied a pair of home runs, as well as a single. Both Lexi See and Mahaila Strobel had a double and single, while Saje Miley also cracked a double. Shelby Cooper added three singles and Reagan See finished with two singles. Cooper also earned the win. She and Kate Kissling pitched a four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one on the day.

For the Indians, four different players had one single each. Anavey Jodrey was the pitcher of record. She gave up 17 hits and seven walks, while striking out five.

Highland Scots

Highland could not get things going on Tuesday in a home game against River Valley.

The team was held to one single in a 16-0 loss, while surrendering 15 hits and five walks. Pitchers Kelsey Munday and Lydia Shaffer combined to strike out three.

