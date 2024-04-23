Staff Report

Northmor avenged an earlier loss to Fredericktown on Monday, topping the visiting Freddies 8-0.

Cole Cuffman finished with a double and single, while Jack Bowdre also hit a double. Garrett Harvey added a pair of singles. Trevor Brubaker picked up the win. He and Grant Bentley combined to strike out seven, walk two and give up five hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington couldn’t make up an early 5-0 deficit in falling at home to Centerburg Monday by a 6-3 score.

The Pirates tallied 10 hits in the game, with James Fiant, Wyatt Wade and Wyatt Denney all collecting two singles. A.J. Hall was the pitcher of record. He and Fiant combined to strike out four, walk three and give up seven hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead struggled to generate offense in being topped 5-0 at home by East Knox on Monday.

The Indians were held to three singles in the game. Cole Fricke suffered the loss. He and Kaden St. Clair surrendered 10 hits and six walks, while striking out five.

