Staff Report

The Cardington softball team topped visiting Centerburg by a 4-1 count on Monday.

The Lady Pirates got home runs from both Abby Ufferman and Alexis Longsdorf in the win. Myleigh Bishop finished with a pair of singles. On the mound, Genevieve Longsdorf went the distance. She struck out 12 and scattered six hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was topped 16-4 by Fredericktown on Monday.

Kallie Wright had a big day for the Golden Knights, recording a pair of home runs and a single. Madison Simpson added a double. Shelby Cooper was the pitcher of record. She and Raelynn Fulk combined to give up 12 hits and walk eight, while also striking out one.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS