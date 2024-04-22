Wednesday, April 24
• Elgin at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Cardington at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Highland at River Valley, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 25
• Bucyrus at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, April 26
• Mount Gilead at Mapleton Inv., track and field, 3:30 p.m.
• Highland at Fredericktown Inv., track and field, 4:30 p.m.
• Northmor at Elgin Relays, track and field, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 27
• Highland at Granville, baseball, 11 a.m.
• Northmor at South Central, baseball and softball, 11 a.m.
• Cardington at North Union, softball, noon.
• Cardington at Liberty Union, baseball, 2 p.m.
Monday, April 29
• Buckeye Central at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.
• Cardington at East Knox, baseball, 5:15 p.m.
• Cardington at Highland, softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Danville at Mount Gilead, softball, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30
• Cardington and Northmor at Buckeye Central, track and field, 4 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Clear Fork, track and field, 4:30 p.m.
• Ridgedale at Cardington, softball, 5 p.m.
• Worthington Christian at Cardington, baseball, 5:15 p.m.
• Highland at Clear Fork, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Shekinah Christian at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.