Currently, the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library is offering an opportunity for residents to recycle their old electronics. The program, in its seventh consecutive year, allows for devices that can be plugged in or charge, to be recycled.

The library has been accepting items throughout the month of April, and the deadline for this program is Tuesday, April 30. Items can be dropped off only when the library is open for its regular hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Items can be dropped off for no charge except for the following: flat panel TVs under 32 inches – $10/unit, flat panel TVs 32 inches and up – $20/unit, all other TVs – $40/unit, and CRT computer monitors – $20/unit. Items like large appliances or objects that contain Freon or other chemicals are not accepted.

Library Director Kelsey Wicker said, “Recycling helps everyone. It gets unwanted and unusable items out of your home and ensures that these items are kept out of the landfill. Items that are recycled and repurposed benefit our local environment as well as our economy. With our community’s help, we’ve succeeded in diverting over 20,000 pounds of electronics waste from landfills over the past six years. We work with Accurate IT Services, a company dedicated to recycling electronics responsibly at their Columbus, Ohio warehouse facility. Data security and destruction are handled to the highest standards, both In-house and on-site, in accordance with NIST Special Publication 800-88, ensuring that your data-containing devices remain confidential.”

The institution asks that you do not leave items outside of the library when the library is closed.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.