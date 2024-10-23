Founders Day winners receive prizes

Students at Park Avenue Elementary and Mount Gilead Middle School who won the essay and coloring contests were awarded certificates and a golden key to the village from Mayor Donna Carver at the Oct. 7 Mount Gilead Village Council meeting.

Carver gave all students who participated in the contests a Founders Day wooden nickel.

Essay contest winners were Allyssa Pierce, sixth grade; Joselyn Mejia Nonato, seventh grade; and there was a tie for

eighth grade with Evy Ahli and Lily Martin.

Coloring contest winners were Carter Shipley, kindergarten; Violet Winter, first grade; Ava Fisher, second grade; Dalton

Rader Lester, third grade; and a tie for fourth grade with Grace Lynn Maynard and Kaydence Adams.

Essay contest winners won a cash prize of $50 each from Chester Arbor Gleaners, and coloring contest winners won

$25 each from the Gleaners.

Barb Sherburne of the Gleaners presented the cash prizes along with Carver who congratulated each for their accomplishment as she presented their golden keys to the village.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].