County farm bureau programs earn awards

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) County Activities of Excellence awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development. The winning counties, including 12 from Ohio, receive a grant to fund participation in the Farm Bureau CAE Showcase at the 2025 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention & Trade Show on Jan. 24-29, in San Antonio.

AFBF received nearly 200 entries across all membership categories, with only 24 activities nationwide being selected to present at the convention.

“With stout competition across the country for these coveted awards, Ohio once again leads the way as the state with the most CAE winners,” said Marlene Eick, Ohio Farm Bureau senior director of leadership development. “The recognition from AFBF for all of the amazing work being done by county farm bureaus throughout Ohio is well deserved and speaks to the mission of the organization. These 12 counties being able to share their efforts on a national stage will set an example for the strength a farm bureau brings to the local community.”

Ohio winners

• Ashtabula, Lake, Geauga, and Trumbull counties — Cultivating Strong Futures Conference for Farms, Businesses, Landowners, and Rural Homeowners

The Cultivating Strong Futures Conference provided essential knowledge and tools for success in an evolving agricultural landscape. The conference featured workshops on critical topics like alternative energy, nutrient management, farmland preservation, transition planning, forestry, online security, and farm efficiency through automation. Participants received a Rural Connections Technology Guide, free soil tests, consultations, and access to recorded sessions. QR-coded placemats facilitated membership renewal, mental health surveys, and broadband needs assessments.

• Crawford, Marion, Morrow, and Richland counties — Local Manure Pit Safety and Rescue Training

Four county farm bureaus partnered to bring a nationally recognized manure pit safety simulator in for four training sessions for first responders and farmers to help keep ag workers and their families safe. The free training featured a one-of-a-kind manure pit rescue simulator which gave participants the opportunity to work through different scenarios in various roles. A trained and experienced industry professional provided instruction on the procedures for safely entering a manure pit to perform rescue operations in low-oxygen situations. More than 150 people from 30 fire departments received the specialized training.

• Franklin County — Taste the Future

Taste the Future was a sold-out farm-to-table dinner with two purposes — to showcase Ohio State University’s agricultural roots to urban and suburban neighbors and to raise funds for Franklin County Farm Bureau scholarships. The event took place at Waterman Farm at Ohio State, where university farm staff and master gardeners led tours. In addition, participants received a voucher for a farmers market on-site. Ohio State hospitality management students prepared the meal which featured local ingredients, including meat smoked by the meat science department. The Farm Bureau Collegiate Chapter assisted with dinner service and served as greeters.

• Hardin County — Membership Mashup

The Membership Mashup event gave members the opportunity to discover ways to maximize their farm bureau membership benefits. Three separate events were combined into one — the county membership campaign kick-off, the county annual meeting, and a policy dinner. The event featured a detailed update on the evolving power grid by the CEO of the local energy cooperative. Attendees also received policy updates and had the opportunity to interact with candidates running for office. Plus, county farm bureau board members delivered an informative presentation highlighting the significance of a bureau membership.

• Holmes County — Harvest for Hunger

Harvest for Hunger was a fundraiser for four local food pantries, which are operated completely through donations both of food and financial contributions. Currently, 13% of children in Holmes County live in poverty, and almost 10% of all households live below the 100% poverty level. This event was hosted by a local agritourism business and offered a cookout-type meal and access to their petting zoo by donation only. Through sponsorships, donations, and a live auction, Holmes County Farm Bureau was able to raise over $18,000 to support the food pantries.

• Pike County — Ag Career Connections

Ag Career Connections was created to increase awareness of career opportunities connected to agriculture, food, and natural resources. Ten career pathways were introduced to participants, ranging in age from third grade through older adults, as well as occupations that are included in each path. Learners were provided with job descriptions, the level of education and training required for each specific job, potential salary, and where they might work in this career. Farm bureau volunteers partnered with OSU Extension educators to develop the pathways and more than 60 career cards. To date, 909 individuals have attended presentations.

Submitted by the Ohio Farm Bureau.