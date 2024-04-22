Staff Report

On Saturday, Cardington earned a 12-1 win over Delaware Christian and then topped Pleasant by a 12-2 score.

In the first game, Ari Simpson had a triple, double and single, while Alexis Longsdorf added a double. Simpson also picked up the win, striking out 14, walking two and giving up three hits.

Against the Spartans, Alexis Longsdorf had a home run and two singles in the game, while Simpson finished with a home run and single and Celia Hall also hit a homer. Genevieve Longsdorf added a triple and two singles, Abby Ufferman picked up a triple and single and Kayden Burchett finished with a triple. Genevieve Longsdorf pitched a five-hitter for the win. She struck out 10 and walked two.

Highland Scots

Highland defeated Marion Harding in softball on Saturday by a 9-6 score.

Offensively, the team was led by a Maddy Stuckman home run. Kelsey Munday, who earned the win, and Lydia Shaffer combined to pitch a seven-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor fell by an 8-0 count at Fredericktown on Friday, as they were held to two singles in the game.

Shelby Cooper suffered the loss. She and Kate Kissling combined to give up eight hits and four walks in the contest.

The team rebounded to defeat Ridgedale by a 9-6 margin Saturday.

Madison Simpson and Kissling had a double and two singles for the team, while Mahaila Strobel added a double and single. Cooper finished with a pair of singles and also earned the win. On the mound, she and Kissling combined to pitch a four-hitter, striking out four and walking five.

Mount Gilead Indians

In their rematch with Fredericktown, the Indians were topped by a 29-0 count.

The team was held to two singles offensively, while three pitchers gave up 21 hits and eight walks, while striking out one.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS