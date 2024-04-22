Staff Report

Highland won 9-4 over visiting Lexington on Friday.

Jayden Collins had a double and two singles for the Scots, while Hayden Kline added a double. Collins also picked up the win. He and Drew Altizer combined to strike out three and walk three, while scattering seven hits.

On Saturday, the team cruised to a 16-0 win over Lucas at home.

Kort Sears recorded a double in the game, while Jace Brooks added three singles. Both Collins and Gavin Wiggand had two singles. Brooks was the winning pitcher in the five-inning game. He, Sears and Kline combined to give up four hits and one walk, while striking out five.

Northmor Golden Knights

Fredericktown edged visiting Northmor by a 5-4 score on Friday in eight innings. The Golden Knights led 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, but gave up two runs in that inning and one more in the eight to suffer the league loss.

Nick Armrose cracked a double in the game, while Drew Hammond finished with three singles. Grant Bentley suffered the loss in relief of Hammond. The two pitcher struck out 12, but walked seven and gave up seven hits.

Northmor bounced back on Sunday in topping Franklin Heights 2-0. Hammond had a double in the game, while Garrett Harvey added two singles.

Bryce Cooper earned the win. He, Cole Cuffman and Jack Bowdre combined to strike out seven in pitching a one-hitter. They also walked three.

Cardington Pirates

On Saturday, the Cardington baseball team led host North Union 2-0 after four innings, but gave up three in the fifth and wound up losing a 4-2 decision.

A.J. Hall, Abner Edgell and Cadin Dewitt all had two singles in the contest. James Fiant suffered the loss in relief. He, Hall and Merek McClure combined to pitch a six-hitter, while striking out nine and walking five.

Mount Gilead Indians

East Knox picked up a 5-1 win at home over Mount Gilead Friday.

The Indians were held to five singles in the game. Gage Baker suffered the loss. He and Kaden St. Clair combined to strike out four, walk two and give up nine hits.

