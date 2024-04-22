Staff Report

On Saturday, the Highland track and field teams were at the Bloom-Carroll Invitational.

The boys’ squad finished fifth out of 13 teams, while the girls were sixth out of 14.

Darren Styer picked up a win for the Scots in the pole vault, where he cleared 10’6” to take first place. Ladon Hayes was second in both the discus (133’7”) and shot put (44’9” for Highland, while Matthew Miller finished second in the 3200 with a time of 10:26.59 and Toby Rogers ran second in the 110 hurdles in 44.47.

The team also was third in the 800-meter relay in 1:36.64 and in the 3200-meter relay with a time of 8:54.28. Sam Hernandez, Rogers, Gavin VanWinkle and Branson Newsome ran in the 800 relay; while Miller, Ethan Harmon, Owen Winkelfoos and Zane Sheets ran in the 3200 relay.

The girls’ team had a pair of top-three finishes. Camryn Miller placed second in the 3200 with a time of 11:44.64, while Ava Fichtner cleared 8’ to take third in the pole vault.

Cardington Pirates

In Saturday’s Hardin Northern Invitational, the Cardington boys’ team finished seventh out of the 13 teams, while the girls placed in a tie for 10th.

Aidan Reitmire led the Pirate boys by winning the 800 in 2:02.12. For the girls, Magi Hallabrin claimed first in the 800 with a time of 2:26.5.

