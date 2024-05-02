Staff Report

Cardington suffered a second straight close loss in KMAC play at Fredericktown on Wednesday, getting edged 3-2 after the Freddies walked it off in the bottom of the seventh.

Myleigh Bishop had a double for the Lady Pirates. Genevieve Longsdorf was the pitcher of record. She gave up 10 hits, while striking out five and walking one.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead dropped a 12-6 contest to Centerburg on Wednesday.

Greer Simpson cracked a home run for the Indians, while both Kierra Main and Savannah Wilt added a double and single. Both Anavey Jodrey and Aris Creasap finished with two singles each. Wilt was the losing pitcher in the game. She, Kylie Rigdon and Jodrey combined to give up 11 hits, strike out three and walk four.

Highland Scots

On Tuesday, the Highland softball team lost on the road to Clear Fork by a 12-2 margin.

The Scots got a double from Kate Clements in the contest, while Bryleigh Young added a pair of singles. Lydia Shaffer suffered the loss. She gave up 13 hits and three walks in the game, while striking out two.

In their Wednesday rematch with the Colts, Highland was topped by a 9-3 count at home.

Shaffer tallied a home run in the game, while Maddy Stuckman had a double and single and Aubree Bellamy added a double. Bri Tuggle also picked up a pair of singles. Shaffer handled pitching duties again. She gave up 11 hits, while striking out four and walking the same number.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS