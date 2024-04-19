Staff Report

Cardington bounced back on Thursday, improving to 8-2 on the year with a 5-2 win at Centerburg.

Genevieve Longsdorf struck out 15 in the game, while pitching a two-hitter and walking one. Offensively, both Morgan Powell and Ari Simpson recorded a double and single. Celia Hall and Myleigh Bishop added two singles each as the Pirates tallied 12 hits in the game.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor softball team claimed a 16-6 win at Riverdale on Thursday.

In the game, Madison Simpson finished with two doubles and a single, while Kallie Wright added a double and single. Many other players also had multi-hit games. Both Shelby Cooper and Kate Kissling finished with three singles, while Katalina Roseberry had two.

Kissling also earned the win. She gave up eight hits, while striking out five.

