Staff Report

On Thursday, Highland hosted Galion and came away with a 10-0 win in six innings to improve to 10-2.

The Scots tallied 12 hits in the game, with Hayden Kline having three singles and Kort Sears, Gavin Wiggand and Rhett Russell all recording two singles. Zach Church went the distance for the win. He pitched a two-hitter with one walk, while striking out six.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor improved to 10-1 with a 6-1 win at Danville on Thursday.

The Golden Knights got a home run and double from Drew Hammond in the contest. Cole Cuffman finished with two doubles and a single, while Nick Armrose added a double and single.

Trevor Brubaker earned the win by going the distance. He struck out nine, walked one and scattered six hits.

Cardington Pirates

Centerburg scored twice in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead over visiting Cardington and made that lead hold up in a Thursday KMAC game.

The Pirates finished the game with five singles. Denton Garrison had three of those hits. On the mound, Wyatt Wade suffered the hard-luck loss. He struck out 10 and walked three, while giving up seven hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell in their Thursday home rematch with Fredericktown.

In their 13-3 loss, Mason Barnum hit a double for the Indians. Hayden Pangborn suffered the loss. He and Landon Riggs combined to give up 12 hits and seven walks, while striking out three.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS