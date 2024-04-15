Staff Report

Cardington won a second straight game over Northmor on Saturday by an 11-1 margin.

In the home contest, the Pirates got home runs from both Genevieve Longsdorf and Ari Simpson. Longsdorf added two singles and Simpson also had a single. Alexis Longsdorf had a double and single, while Madison Dornon finished with a double. Also, Kayden Burchett picked up four singles and both Celia Hall and Hailey Littlemeyer finished with two each.

Genevieve Longsdorf also handled pitching duties, striking out eight, walking one and giving up four hits in earning the win.

For Northmor, Mahaila Strobel tallied a double and single. Kate Kissling suffered the loss. She and Shelby Cooper combined to give up 15 hits and one walk, while striking out three.

Cardington then defeated Pleasant by a 5-1 count. Genevieve Longsdorf struck out nine, while walking one and giving up five hits to earn her second win of the day. Offensively, Simpson had a home run and double, while Hall, Burchett and Alexis Longsdorf all had two singles.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead bounced back to top Shekinah Christian by a 17-3 margin in five innings over the weekend.

The team delivered 16 hits in the contest, with Trinity Schrote recording a home run and double. Kamryn Harris added a triple for the Indians, while Hayleigh Brown and Anavey Jodrey both added a double and single. Lindsey Ayers finished with a double, while Kierra Main, Greer Simpson and Savannah Wilt all had two singles.

Jodrey also picked up the win. She struck out 10 and walked one, while giving up five hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor bounced back from their Saturday loss to Cardington by defeating Pleasant 14-7.

Madison Simpson finished with a triple, double and single for the team, while Raelynn Fulk picked up a triple and Katalina Roseberry contributed a double and single. Also, Kallie Wright had three singles.

Shelby Cooper picked up the win. She and Kissling combined to struck out two, walk four and scatter 11 hits.

